Lundberg Organic Whole Grain Spanish Rice & Seasoning Mix

6 ozUPC: 0007341651010
Product Details

Create an exciting dining experience with convenient, versatile Organic Whole Grain Spanish Rice. Made with delicious organic brown rice and flavorful ingredients, it's easy to serve up a healthful side dish. A popular dish in many countries, Spanish rice is well known for its rich blend of tomato, onion, garlic, and bell peppers. This zesty blend of flavors combined with brown rice make the perfect accompaniment to any meal.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup rice (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate46g16.73%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium250mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
*Parboiled Brown Rice, *Onion, *Tomatoes, Sea Salt, *Garlic, *Spices, *Bell Pepper, *Cane Sugar, *Brown Rice Flour, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor.*Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
