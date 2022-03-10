Lundberg Organic Whole Grain Spanish Rice & Seasoning Mix
Product Details
Create an exciting dining experience with convenient, versatile Organic Whole Grain Spanish Rice. Made with delicious organic brown rice and flavorful ingredients, it's easy to serve up a healthful side dish. A popular dish in many countries, Spanish rice is well known for its rich blend of tomato, onion, garlic, and bell peppers. This zesty blend of flavors combined with brown rice make the perfect accompaniment to any meal.
- Rice & Seasoning Mix
- USDA Organic
- Whole Grain
- Kosher
- Vegan
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Parboiled Brown Rice, *Onion, *Tomatoes, Sea Salt, *Garlic, *Spices, *Bell Pepper, *Cane Sugar, *Brown Rice Flour, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor.*Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More