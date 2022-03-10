Cultivating a family tradition: At Lundberg Family Farms, we produce high-quality, organic products. It's a family passion and our commitment has spanned over three generations, since 1937. We grow our rice sustainably with farming practices that conserve water resources, build soil integrity, and support a healthier ecosystem. We pride ourselves on making great-tasting organic products that are good for you and the environment. Enjoy this delectable blend of rice and spices. You'll love the garlic, onion, olive oil, and spices combined with the nuttiness of brown rice and the firm texture of wild rice. Together they make an aromatic dish your whole family will love. Organic whole grain rice and wild rice create an exciting dining experience with convenient, versatile Organic Whole Grain Rice and Wild Rice. Made with delicious organic brown rice and flavorful ingredients, it's easy to serve up a healthful side dish. Serving suggestions: Great with rotisserie chicken or diced cooked turkey. To make a tasty side dish for pork loin, add dried cranberries, caramelized onions, and orange zest. For more inspirational recipe ideas visit www.lundberg.com. Whole Grain Stamp 52g or more per serving.