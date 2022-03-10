Lundberg Organic Wild Rice Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Lundberg Organic Wild Rice Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Lundberg Organic Wild Rice Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Lundberg Organic Wild Rice Mix

6 ozUPC: 0007341650950
Purchase Options

Product Details

Cultivating a family tradition: At Lundberg Family Farms, we produce high-quality, organic products. It's a family passion and our commitment has spanned over three generations, since 1937. We grow our rice sustainably with farming practices that conserve water resources, build soil integrity, and support a healthier ecosystem. We pride ourselves on making great-tasting organic products that are good for you and the environment. Enjoy this delectable blend of rice and spices. You'll love the garlic, onion, olive oil, and spices combined with the nuttiness of brown rice and the firm texture of wild rice. Together they make an aromatic dish your whole family will love. Organic whole grain rice and wild rice create an exciting dining experience with convenient, versatile Organic Whole Grain Rice and Wild Rice. Made with delicious organic brown rice and flavorful ingredients, it's easy to serve up a healthful side dish. Serving suggestions: Great with rotisserie chicken or diced cooked turkey. To make a tasty side dish for pork loin, add dried cranberries, caramelized onions, and orange zest. For more inspirational recipe ideas visit www.lundberg.com. Whole Grain Stamp 52g or more per serving.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium470mg20%
Total Carbohydrate45g15%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Parboiled Brown Rice , Organic Wild Rice , Organic Dried Garlic , Sea Salt , Organic Brown Rice Flour , Organic Dried Onion , Organic Dried Cane Syrup , Organic Spices ( Black Pepper , Parsley ) , Organic Rice Concentrate , Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More