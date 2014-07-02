Lundberg Organic Wild Rice Mix Perspective: front
Lundberg Organic Wild Rice Mix Perspective: left
Lundberg Organic Wild Rice Mix Perspective: right
Lundberg Organic Wild Rice Mix

6 ozUPC: 0007341650960
Product Details

Cultivating a family tradition. At Lundberg Family Farms, we produce high-quality organic products. It's a family passion and our commitment has spanned over three generations, since 1937. We grow our rice sustainability with farming practices that conserve water resources, build soil integrity, and support a healthier ecosystem. We pride ourselves on making great-tasting organic products that are good for you and the environment. Enjoy this delectable blend of rice with mushrooms. You'll love the exotic taste of wild porcini mushrooms combined with the nuttiness of brown rice and the firm texture or wild rice. Together they make a flavorful dish your whole family will love. Organic whole grain rice and wild rice create an exciting dining experience with convenient, versatile Organic Whole Grain Rice and Wild Rice. Made with delicious organic brown rice and flavorful ingredients, it's easy to serve up a healthful side dish. Serving Suggestions: Use this recipe to stuff a chicken breast or Cornish game hen. To make Florentine rice, mix in sauteed spinach and mushrooms. For more inspirational recipe ideas visit www.lundberg.com. Whole Grain Stamp 52g or more per serving.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp seasoning (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium470mg20.43%
Total Carbohydrate46g16.73%
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Parboiled Brown Rice, Organic Wild Rice, Organic Garlic, Sea Salt, Organic Brown Rice Flour, 0rganic Porcini Mushrooms, Organic Onion, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Spices, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
