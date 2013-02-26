Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Lundberg White Arborio Gourmet Rice
32 ozUPC: 0007341605091
Purchase Options
Product Details
White Arborio Rice Creamy & Complex Arborio is a traditional Italian rice used most often in dishes where a creamy texture is desired. Risotto is an Italian technique for cooking Arborio.
- An Authentic Italian Medium Grain Rice
- Sustainable
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size45g (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Arborio Rice.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More