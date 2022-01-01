Hover to Zoom
Luttrel 1 Light Outdoor Chain Mount Ceiling Fixture
1UPC: 0068565907945
Purchase Options
Product Details
Delivering a tasteful and interesting effect of floating rectangles, this fresh, contemporary outdoor chain mounted ceiling fixture dresses up a gazebo or patio space. Ultra-modern and designed with clean lines and angles, its black aluminum frame and frosted glass shade offer extra style bonuses.Features :Shade Finish/Colour: Frosted; Shade Material: Glass; Bulb Base: LED-Integrated.