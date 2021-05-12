Hover to Zoom
Luv Yu Coconut Cookies
4 ozUPC: 0002390789669
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Delicious and unique flavor cookies
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4cookies (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1mg0.04%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Niacin, Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil, and/or Soybean Oil, and/or Canola Oil), Desiccated Coconut, Water, Baking Powder, Soy Lecithin, Baking Soda, Salt, and Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
