Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Niacin, Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil, and/or Soybean Oil, and/or Canola Oil), Desiccated Coconut, Water, Baking Powder, Soy Lecithin, Baking Soda, Salt, and Natural Flavors

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More