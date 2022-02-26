Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick Applicators for Dogs and Puppies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick Applicators for Dogs and Puppies Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick Applicators for Dogs and Puppies Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick Applicators for Dogs and Puppies Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick Applicators for Dogs and Puppies Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick Applicators for Dogs and Puppies Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick Applicators for Dogs and Puppies

3 ctUPC: 0001111085970
Purchase Options

Product Details

Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick for Dogs contains the active ingredients fipronil and (S)-Methoprene that effectively kills and controls fleas, ticks, and chewing lice.Kills all stages of ticks, including those that may transmit Lyme disease. Aids in control of sarcoptic mange mite infestations.

  • Fast-acting, long-lasting, waterproof, and easy to use
  • Remains effective even after bathing, water immersion, or exposure to sunlight
  • Can also be used on breeding, pregnant, and lactating female dogs