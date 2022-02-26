Hover to Zoom
Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick Applicators for Dogs and Puppies
3 ctUPC: 0001111085970
Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick for Dogs contains the active ingredients fipronil and (S)-Methoprene that effectively kills and controls fleas, ticks, and chewing lice.Kills all stages of ticks, including those that may transmit Lyme disease. Aids in control of sarcoptic mange mite infestations.
- Fast-acting, long-lasting, waterproof, and easy to use
- Remains effective even after bathing, water immersion, or exposure to sunlight
- Can also be used on breeding, pregnant, and lactating female dogs