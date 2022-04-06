Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick Applicators for Dogs Perspective: front
Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick Applicators for Dogs

3 ctUPC: 0001111085971
Product Details

Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick for Dogs contains the active ingredients fipronil and (S)-Methoprene that effectively kills and controls fleas, ticks, and chewing lice. Kills all stages of ticks, including those that may transmit Lyme disease. Aids in control of sarcoptic mange mite infestations.

  • Fast-acting, long-lasting, waterproof, and easy to use
  • Remains effective even after bathing, water immersion, or exposure to sunlight
  • Can also be used on breeding, pregnant, and lactating female dogs
  • For dogs 89-132 pounds