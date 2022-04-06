Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick for Dogs contains the active ingredients fipronil and (S)-Methoprene that effectively kills and controls fleas, ticks, and chewing lice. Kills all stages of ticks, including those that may transmit Lyme disease. Aids in control of sarcoptic mange mite infestations.

Fast-acting, long-lasting, waterproof, and easy to use

Remains effective even after bathing, water immersion, or exposure to sunlight

Can also be used on breeding, pregnant, and lactating female dogs

For dogs 89-132 pounds