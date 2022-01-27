Luvsome™ Anti-Itch Oatmeal Dog Shampoo Perspective: front
Luvsome™ Anti-Itch Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

18 fl ozUPC: 0001111088731
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

 

LUVSOME™ Anti-Itch Oatmeal Shampoo combines hydrolyzed oatmeal with Aloe Vera to effectively combat skin irritation, and to soothe and re-moisturize sensitive, dry and itchy skin. This soap-free shampoo is hypo-allergenic, biodegradable and pH balanced for pets. LUVSOME Anti-Itch Oatmeal Shampoo washes away impurities, minerals deposits and build-up while moisturizing, deodorizing, eliminating static and adding shine to the coat. Rinses effortlessly, leaving your pet's coat and skin manageable, brilliantly clean, silky soft and smelling fantastic.

  • With Hydrolyzed Oatmeal
  • Soothes & Re-Moisturizes Sensitive Skin
  • Combats Irritated, Itchy Skin
  • Soap-Free Hypo-Allergenic & pH Balanced
  • Leaves Your Dog's Skin and Coat Silky Soft
  • Made in USA