Luvsome™ Anti-Itch Oatmeal Dog Shampoo
18 fl ozUPC: 0001111088731
LUVSOME™ Anti-Itch Oatmeal Shampoo combines hydrolyzed oatmeal with Aloe Vera to effectively combat skin irritation, and to soothe and re-moisturize sensitive, dry and itchy skin. This soap-free shampoo is hypo-allergenic, biodegradable and pH balanced for pets. LUVSOME Anti-Itch Oatmeal Shampoo washes away impurities, minerals deposits and build-up while moisturizing, deodorizing, eliminating static and adding shine to the coat. Rinses effortlessly, leaving your pet's coat and skin manageable, brilliantly clean, silky soft and smelling fantastic.
- With Hydrolyzed Oatmeal
- Soothes & Re-Moisturizes Sensitive Skin
- Combats Irritated, Itchy Skin
- Soap-Free Hypo-Allergenic & pH Balanced
- Leaves Your Dog's Skin and Coat Silky Soft
- Made in USA