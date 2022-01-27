LUVSOME™ Anti-Itch Oatmeal Shampoo combines hydrolyzed oatmeal with Aloe Vera to effectively combat skin irritation, and to soothe and re-moisturize sensitive, dry and itchy skin. This soap-free shampoo is hypo-allergenic, biodegradable and pH balanced for pets. LUVSOME Anti-Itch Oatmeal Shampoo washes away impurities, minerals deposits and build-up while moisturizing, deodorizing, eliminating static and adding shine to the coat. Rinses effortlessly, leaving your pet's coat and skin manageable, brilliantly clean, silky soft and smelling fantastic.

With Hydrolyzed Oatmeal

Soothes & Re-Moisturizes Sensitive Skin

Combats Irritated, Itchy Skin

Soap-Free Hypo-Allergenic & pH Balanced

Leaves Your Dog's Skin and Coat Silky Soft

Made in USA