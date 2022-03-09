Luvsome® Filet Mignon Flavor and Porterhouse Flavor in Savory Juices Wet Dog Food Variety Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Luvsome® Filet Mignon Flavor and Porterhouse Flavor in Savory Juices Wet Dog Food Variety Pack Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Luvsome® Filet Mignon Flavor and Porterhouse Flavor in Savory Juices Wet Dog Food Variety Pack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Luvsome® Filet Mignon Flavor and Porterhouse Flavor in Savory Juices Wet Dog Food Variety Pack Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Luvsome® Filet Mignon Flavor and Porterhouse Flavor in Savory Juices Wet Dog Food Variety Pack

12 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 0001111083397
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

Animal feeding tests using AAFCO procedures substantiate that Luvsome® Filet Mignon Flavor and Porterhouse Flavor Dog Food provide complete and balanced nutrition for growth and maintenance.

  • Calorie Content (ME Calculated): 1026 kcal/kg, 87 kcal/bowl
  • Perfectly balanced nutrition for the life of your dog
    • 3.5 ounces per bowl

    Includes:

    • 6 Filet Mignon Flavor in Savory Juices
    • 6 Porterhouse Flavor in Savory Juices