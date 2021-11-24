Luvsome™ Grilled Chicken Flavor in Savory Juices Wet Dog Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Luvsome™ Grilled Chicken Flavor in Savory Juices Wet Dog Food Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Luvsome™ Grilled Chicken Flavor in Savory Juices Wet Dog Food

3.5 ozUPC: 0001111083377
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

Luvsome™ Grilled Chicken Flavor Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO dog food nutrient profiles for maintenance.

Calorie Content (ME Calculated): 1026 kCal/kg 87  87kCal/Bowl

  • Perfectly Balanced Nutrition for the Life of Your Dog
  • In Savory Juices
  • 8% Crude Protein