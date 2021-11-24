Hover to Zoom
Luvsome™ Grilled Chicken Flavor in Savory Juices Wet Dog Food
3.5 ozUPC: 0001111083377
Luvsome™ Grilled Chicken Flavor Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO dog food nutrient profiles for maintenance.
Calorie Content (ME Calculated): 1026 kCal/kg 87 87kCal/Bowl
- Perfectly Balanced Nutrition for the Life of Your Dog
- In Savory Juices
- 8% Crude Protein