Hover to Zoom
Luxen Home Barrel Planter with Rustic - Set of 2
2UPC: 0069487002116
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Add an element of fun to your walls by decorating them with these wall decor and decals Portraying fancy prints these stickers will be a big hit amongst everyone Pick your favorite one and transform a regular wall into a work of art Make your room an elegant look with these wonderful wall decor products and will the best fit for all type of space Features . Withstands most weathering effects. UV resistant. Includes drainage holes. Set of 2 Specifications . Finish Rustic. Material Fiberclay. Shape Round. Size 16 1 D x 12 2 H. Weight 19 14 lbs