Add an element of fun to your walls by decorating them with these wall decor and decals Portraying fancy prints these stickers will be a big hit amongst everyone Pick your favorite one and transform a regular wall into a work of art Make your room an elegant look with these wonderful wall decor products and will the best fit for all type of space Features . Withstands most weathering effects. UV resistant. Includes drainage holes. Set of 2 Specifications . Finish Rustic. Material Fiberclay. Shape Round. Size 16 1 D x 12 2 H. Weight 19 14 lbs