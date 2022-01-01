Hover to Zoom
Luxen Home Stone Tall Tapered Planter Medium
Add an element of fun to your walls by decorating them with these wall decor and decals. Portraying fancy prints, these stickers will be a big hit amongst everyone. Pick your favorite one and transform a regular wall into a work of art. Make your room an elegant look with these wonderful wall decor products and will the best fit for all type of space.Features. Modern and elegant style. Extremely durable and withstands most weathering effects. UV-resistant. Includes drainage holesSpecifications. Finish: Stone. Material: Fiberclay. Shape: Square. Size: Medium. Dimenssion: 24.2" H x 12.6" W x 12.6" L. Weight: 24.2 lbs