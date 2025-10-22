Hover to Zoom
Luzianne Iced Tea Bags
48 ctUPC: 0004790030329
Product Details
Luzianne Iced Tea is specially blended for iced tea. Our tea is always clear, never bitter and delivers smooth refreshment. Luzianne selects teas from tea producing countries around the world to maintain consistent taste, color and clarity.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Orange Pekoe & Pekoe Cut Black Teas
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
