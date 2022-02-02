Lysol® toilet bowl cleaner plus bleach gives you professional disinfecting and cleaning power for your home. Directional nozzle puts power where you need it under the rim. Thick formula is slow to run down disinfecting and killing 99.9% of all germs, viruses, bacteria, mold, and mildew in your toilet. Lysol® disinfects on hard, nonporous surfaces within 30 seconds. Effective against: HIV-1, Staph, Strep, Poliovirus Type 1, and Hepatitis A. Lysol® prevents odors and growth of damaging mold and mildew with its fungicidal and bacterial fighting EPA registered disinfectants.