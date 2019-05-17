Our clothes are in constant contact with bacteria throughout our day-to-day activities, for example through contact with contaminated surfaces, other people and our own bodies. Bacteria can spread from one fabric to another in the laundry basket, from the washing-machine drum to the next load. Some these bacteria can survive a wash cycle and can cause potential infection risk with pathogenic bacteria. When it comes to certain laundry loads such as children's clothes or sportswear, you want your detergent to eliminate bacteria that can cause illnesses and create lingering bad smells. But detergents alone don't actually kill all bacteria. Introducing Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, an additive specially designed to kill 99.9% of bacteria left behind. Simply add Lysol Laundry Sanitizer to your rinse cycle. It does not contain any bleach and even works in cold water so is safe to use on most fabrics including whites, colors and darks.

Works in all standard and HE washing machines​

Contains 0% bleach, works even in cold water​

Kills 99.9% of bacteria*** detergents leave behind (**When used as directed)​

Tested & Proven to Kill COVID-19 Virus* (*Kills SARS-CoV-2 during pre-soak conditions in 5 minutes), EPA Reg #777-128 ​

Suitable for use on baby clothes, gym clothes, undergarments, towels, bedding, delicates​