Lysol® Dual Action Disinfecting Wipes have two sides that go beyond ordinary wipes. Use one side for everyday touch-ups and the other to scrub through tough messes. Because Dual Action Wipes are from the Lysol brand, you can also trust them to kill 99.9% of germs. Use Dual Action Wipes all around your home to clean and disinfect.

Prevents Mold & Mildew growth

Removes > 95% of allergens

Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria, including 8 cold & flu viruses

Disinfects & kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria (EPA #777-114)

Scrubbing Texture for Tough Messes & Softer side for everyday touch ups