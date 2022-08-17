Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Lysol® Dual Action Citrus Scent Disinfecting Wipes
75 ctUPC: 0001920081700
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Lysol® Dual Action Disinfecting Wipes have two sides that go beyond ordinary wipes. Use one side for everyday touch-ups and the other to scrub through tough messes. Because Dual Action Wipes are from the Lysol brand, you can also trust them to kill 99.9% of germs. Use Dual Action Wipes all around your home to clean and disinfect.
- Prevents Mold & Mildew growth
- Removes > 95% of allergens
- Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria, including 8 cold & flu viruses
- Disinfects & kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria (EPA #777-114)
- Scrubbing Texture for Tough Messes & Softer side for everyday touch ups