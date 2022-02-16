Lysol Disinfecting Wipes are a convenient way to clean and disinfect your household surfaces. Each pre-moistened, disposable wipe kills germs wherever you use it. No bottles, no sponges, no mess. Effective disinfectant has never been easier.

Disinfectant Wipes

Lemon & Lime Blossom Scent

Kills 99.9% of Viruses & Bacteria

Traps and Lift Messes

2 Pack/ 160 Wipes

Made In USA