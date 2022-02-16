Hover to Zoom
Lysol Lemon & Lime Blossom Scented Disinfecting Wipes
160 ctUPC: 0001920080296
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Lysol Disinfecting Wipes are a convenient way to clean and disinfect your household surfaces. Each pre-moistened, disposable wipe kills germs wherever you use it. No bottles, no sponges, no mess. Effective disinfectant has never been easier.
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Lemon & Lime Blossom Scent
- Kills 99.9% of Viruses & Bacteria
- Traps and Lift Messes
- 2 Pack/ 160 Wipes
- Made In USA