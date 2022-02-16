Lysol Lemon & Lime Blossom Scented Disinfecting Wipes Perspective: front
Lysol Lemon & Lime Blossom Scented Disinfecting Wipes

160 ctUPC: 0001920080296
Located in AISLE 21

Product Details

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes are a convenient way to clean and disinfect your household surfaces. Each pre-moistened, disposable wipe kills germs wherever you use it. No bottles, no sponges, no mess. Effective disinfectant has never been easier.

  • Disinfectant Wipes
  • Lemon & Lime Blossom Scent
  • Kills 99.9% of Viruses & Bacteria
  • Traps and Lift Messes
  • 2 Pack/ 160 Wipes
  • Made In USA