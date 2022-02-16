Lysol Disinfecting Wipes can be used as a convenient way to clean and disinfect your household surfaces. Each pre-moistened disposable wipe kills germs** wherever you use it, and is even suitable to use on wood. No bottles, no sponges, no mess.

**Kills Salmonella Enterica (Salmonella), Influenza A Virus, Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus on hard, non porous surfaces in 10 minutes. Kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. Removes more than 95% of allergens (Pet Dander, Dust Mite Debris, and Pollen Particles). Lysol Disninfecting Wipes are also safe to use on electronics including Smartphones, Tablets, and Remote Controls.