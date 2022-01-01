M&F Western is the leading distributor and manufacturer of western wear accessories. We have the best brands, and the latest fashions. Our Product range includes belts, hatbands and wallets; Crumrine buckles, and jewelry; boot supplies; hat supplies; leathercare; caps, saddle slickers; Western Moments resins and dinnerware; gloves; and various other accessories. We carry the top western brands in Belts, Wallets, Buckles, Handbags, and much, much more!

Add flavor to your kitchen and your meals with this cute salt and pepper shaker and caddy by M&F Western Products. The caddy has a metal wind mill fan on a wooden plank, with glass salt and pepper shakers that have metal lids. This set has a traditional country flair that would look great in any farm kitchen.

. Western Moments Home Decor. Salt and Pepper Shaker Set. Glass Shakers. Metal Wind Mill Fan Holder. Sits on Wooden Plank. 3 Piece5 x 3"