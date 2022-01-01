M&F Western is the leading distributor and manufacturer of western wear accessories. We have the best brands, and the latest fashions. Our Product range includes belts, hatbands and wallets; Crumrine buckles, and jewelry; boot supplies; hat supplies; leathercare; caps, saddle slickers; Western Moments resins and dinnerware; gloves; and various other accessories. We carry the top western brands in Belts, Wallets, Buckles, Handbags, and much, much more!

Give your kitchen dcor a charming farmhouse accent with this salt and pepper shaker set by M&F Western Products. The set includes a glass salt shaker and pepper shaker that sit in metal cups, and a turquoise distressed wood caddy with ivory lace design on the side. There is also a place in the center to hold your napkins. This cute design makes this a great table accent.

