Enjoy the classic that’s loved around the world! M&M'S have been one of the most famous candy treats in the world since 1941. The bite-sized pieces of chocolate in a colorful candy shell are instantly recognizable all over the globe. Perfect for Parties, Celebrations, Baking, Traveling…. If you can name it, it’s better with M&M’S Chocolate Candies!

  • Contains one (1) 3.1-ounce box of M&M'S Milk Chocolate Candy
  • Enjoy a timeless treat that's made with real milk chocolate and surrounded by a colorful candy shell
  • Make movie night more delicious with M&M'S Chocolate Candy
  • Each movie theater candy box contains a convenient re-closeable pack
  • Add delicious fun and color to your day with M&M'S Milk Chocolate Candy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333box (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories420
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate63g22.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar57g
Protein4g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium260mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Skim Milk, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Artificial and Natural Flavors), Sugar, Cornstarch, Less Than 1% - Corn Syrup, Dextrin, Coloring (Includes Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 6, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 2 Lake, Blue 2), Carnauba Wax, Gum Acacia.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

