M&M's® Milk Chocolate Candy Movie Theater Box
Product Details
Enjoy the classic that’s loved around the world! M&M'S have been one of the most famous candy treats in the world since 1941. The bite-sized pieces of chocolate in a colorful candy shell are instantly recognizable all over the globe. Perfect for Parties, Celebrations, Baking, Traveling…. If you can name it, it’s better with M&M’S Chocolate Candies!
- Contains one (1) 3.1-ounce box of M&M'S Milk Chocolate Candy
- Enjoy a timeless treat that's made with real milk chocolate and surrounded by a colorful candy shell
- Make movie night more delicious with M&M'S Chocolate Candy
- Each movie theater candy box contains a convenient re-closeable pack
- Add delicious fun and color to your day with M&M'S Milk Chocolate Candy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Skim Milk, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Artificial and Natural Flavors), Sugar, Cornstarch, Less Than 1% - Corn Syrup, Dextrin, Coloring (Includes Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 6, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 2 Lake, Blue 2), Carnauba Wax, Gum Acacia.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More