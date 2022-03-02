Mac's Bar-B-Q Flavored Pork Skins
Product Details
These Mac's Bar-B-Q Flavored Pork Skins are a delicious treat that is fun to eat. They have a distinctive taste and pack a powerful crunch. The salty snacks are made with wheat flour and mixed with dehydrated tomatoes and onions. The recipe also includes extracts of paprika and ground chili pepper and garlic to deliver a yummy flavor. They are a practical choice for those who prefer low-carbohydrate foods or are on a low-carb diet. This 5-oz bag of Mac's pork skins contains 10 servings at 80 calories each with zero grams of carbohydrates and trans fats.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fried Pork Skins, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Torula Yeast, Monosodium Glutamate, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract (Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More