These Mac's Bar-B-Q Flavored Pork Skins are a delicious treat that is fun to eat. They have a distinctive taste and pack a powerful crunch. The salty snacks are made with wheat flour and mixed with dehydrated tomatoes and onions. The recipe also includes extracts of paprika and ground chili pepper and garlic to deliver a yummy flavor. They are a practical choice for those who prefer low-carbohydrate foods or are on a low-carb diet. This 5-oz bag of Mac's pork skins contains 10 servings at 80 calories each with zero grams of carbohydrates and trans fats.

