Mac's Bar-B-Q Flavored Pork Skins Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Mac's Bar-B-Q Flavored Pork Skins Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Mac's Bar-B-Q Flavored Pork Skins Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Mac's Bar-B-Q Flavored Pork Skins

5 ozUPC: 0007349700245
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

These Mac's Bar-B-Q Flavored Pork Skins are a delicious treat that is fun to eat. They have a distinctive taste and pack a powerful crunch. The salty snacks are made with wheat flour and mixed with dehydrated tomatoes and onions. The recipe also includes extracts of paprika and ground chili pepper and garlic to deliver a yummy flavor. They are a practical choice for those who prefer low-carbohydrate foods or are on a low-carb diet. This 5-oz bag of Mac's pork skins contains 10 servings at 80 calories each with zero grams of carbohydrates and trans fats.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5oz (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium290mg12.08%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fried Pork Skins, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Torula Yeast, Monosodium Glutamate, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract (Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More