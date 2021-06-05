Hover to Zoom
Mac's™ Original Fried Pork Skins
7.5 ozUPC: 0007349700687
Product Details
Mac's chicharrones are the perfect go-to snack now made even more convenient in our resealable 7.5oz canisters. Our pork snacks contain 0 carbs and no artificial ingredients, so they are an ideal keto food, paleo diet choice, low-carb option to add to any diet or meal plan.
- 0g Total Carb
- 0g Trans Fat
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
15.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/2 ounce per serving
Amount per serving
Calories14
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein8g0%
Calcium0g0%
Iron0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fried Pork Skins, Salt.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
