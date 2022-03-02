Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5oz (14 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 9.23% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 15mg 5%

Sodium 210mg 8.75%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 8g