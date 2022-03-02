Hover to Zoom
Mac's Original Fried Pork Skins
5 ozUPC: 0007349701345
Product Details
- 0 grams Total Trans Fat per serving
- 0 grams Total Carbohydrates per serving
- Gluten-free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5oz (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium210mg8.75%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein8g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fried Pork Skins, Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
