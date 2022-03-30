Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Mac's® Original Pork Cracklins
5 ozUPC: 0007349703698
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
Enjoy a crunchy snack with Mac's Original Pork Chicharrones. They can be eaten as is, sprinkled with hot sauce or your favorite seasoning. These pork cracklins can even be incorporated into a variety of meals. They contain no trans fat and make a deliciously crispy snack for anytime. These cracklins are made by frying out the pork fat and leaving on the attached skin for added flavor.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5oz (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium170mg7.08%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fried Out Pork Fat With Attached Skin, Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More