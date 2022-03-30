Hover to Zoom
Mac's Spicy Hot Fried Pork Cracklins
5 ozUPC: 0007349700425
Product Details
- Just the right amount of hot & spicy flavor
- 14g protein per ounce
- Zero trans fat 0g total trans fat per serving
- 0g total carbohydrates per serving
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5oz (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium390mg16.25%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fried Out Pork Fat With Attached Skin, Salt, Dextrose, Chili Pepper, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Modified Food Starch, Annatto Extract (Color), Paprika, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Citric Acid, Spice Extractives
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More