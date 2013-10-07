Hover to Zoom
Mad Hippie Cream Cleanser
4 fl ozUPC: 0001396441555
Product Details
A gentle, balancing cream cleanser that removes free radicals & impurities while moisturizing & healing.
Genuine flower power, natural antioxidants & active essentials work hand in hand to enhance your body's ability to heal & protect. By leaving out harmful chemicals, parabens, synthetic color & fragrance, Mad Hippie helps your skin achieve true harmony.
More Actives. More Results.
What Are Actives?
Active ingredients are those with known antioxidant & skin rejuvenating properties.
Why Orchid Extract?
Orchid extract is rich in minerals & moisturizing compounds that help slow cellular degeneration. These compounds also allow the orchid to bloom dramatically longer than other flowers.
- Advanced Skin Care
- Normal to Dry Skin
- 6 Actives
- With Jojoba, Green Tea, Macadamia Oil & Orchid Extract