Mad Hippie Cream Cleanser

4 fl ozUPC: 0001396441555
A gentle, balancing cream cleanser that removes free radicals & impurities while moisturizing & healing.

Genuine flower power, natural antioxidants & active essentials work hand in hand to enhance your body's ability to heal & protect. By leaving out harmful chemicals, parabens, synthetic color & fragrance, Mad Hippie helps your skin achieve true harmony.

More Actives. More Results.

What Are Actives?

Active ingredients are those with known antioxidant & skin rejuvenating properties.

Why Orchid Extract?

Orchid extract is rich in minerals & moisturizing compounds that help slow cellular degeneration. These compounds also allow the orchid to bloom dramatically longer than other flowers.

  • Advanced Skin Care
  • Normal to Dry Skin
  • 6 Actives
  • With Jojoba, Green Tea, Macadamia Oil & Orchid Extract