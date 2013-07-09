Minimize the appearance of wrinkles & discoloration to reveal softer, younger looking skin.

Genuine flower power, natural antioxidants and 7 active essentials work hand-in-hand to enhance your body's ability to heal and protect. By leaving out harmful chemicals, parabens, synthetic color & fragrance, Mad Hippie helps your skin achieve true harmony.

More Actives, More Results.

What Are Actives?

Active ingredients are those with known antioxidant and skin-rejuvenating properties.

What Are Peptides?

Peptides are short strings of amino acids that enhance collagen production and reduce swelling & discoloration.