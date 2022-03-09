Mad Hippie Face Cream Perspective: front
Mad Hippie Face Cream Perspective: left
Mad Hippie Face Cream Perspective: right
Mad Hippie Face Cream

1.02 fl ozUPC: 0001396412743
Product Details

What are Actives?

Active ingredients are those with known antioxidant and skin rejuvenating properties.

What are Peptides?

Peptides are naturally occurring short strings of amino acids that enhance collagen production and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles, smooth & hydrate skin.

Genuine flower power, natural antioxidant and active essential work hand in hand to liberate the skin from signs of aging. By leaving out harmful chemicals, parabens, synthetic color and fragrance, Mad Hippie helps your skin achieve true harmony.

  • Advanced Skin Care
  •  More Actives • More Results
  • All Skin Types
  • 12 Actives with Peptides, Acai, Argan Oil & Resveratrol
  • Non-GMOs
  • Vegan
  • No Animal Testing

Ingredients
: ( active , In : Bold ) : Water , Aloe ( Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice ) , Cetearyl Alcohol , Matrixyl Synthe '6 ( Peptide : Glycerin , Aqua , Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin , Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 ) , Safflower Seed Oil ( Carthamus Tinctorius Seed Oil ) , Glycerin , Caprylic Capric Triglycerides , Niacinamide Syntacks ( Peptide : Palmitoyl Dipeptide-5 Diaminobutyroyl Hydroxythreonine , Palmitoyl Dipeptide-6 Diaminohydroxybutyrate ) , Glyceryl Stearate , Isopropyl Palmitate , Phenethyl Alcohol , Caprylyl Glycol , Ethylhexylglycerin , Sodium Pca , Sorbic Acid , C10-18 Triglycerides , Xanthan Gum , Argan Oil ( Argania Spinosa Oil ) , Potassium Sorbate , Resveratrol , Coconut Oil ( Cocos Nucifera Oil ) , Citric Acid , Green Tea Extract ( Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract ) , Coenzyme Q10 ( Ubiquinone ) , Acai Extract ( Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract ) , Vitamin E ( Tocopherol ) , White Tea Extract ( Camellia Sinensis Extract ) , Pomegranate Seed ( Punica Granatum Seed Extract ) , Vitamin E ( Tocotrienol ) , Steam Distilled Lime Extract ( Citrus Aurantifolia Extract )

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

