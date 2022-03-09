What are Actives?

Active ingredients are those with known antioxidant and skin rejuvenating properties.

What are Peptides?

Peptides are naturally occurring short strings of amino acids that enhance collagen production and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles, smooth & hydrate skin.

Genuine flower power, natural antioxidant and active essential work hand in hand to liberate the skin from signs of aging. By leaving out harmful chemicals, parabens, synthetic color and fragrance, Mad Hippie helps your skin achieve true harmony.