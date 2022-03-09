Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum

1.02 fl ozUPC: 0001396412742
Purchase Options

Product Details

Uplifting antioxidant blend that brightens, tightens & smoothes the skin.

Genuine flower power, natural antioxidants & active essentials work hand in hand to enhance your body's ability to heal & protect. By leaving out harmful chemicals, parabens, synthetic color & fragrance, Mad Hippie helps your skin achieve true harmony.

More Actives. More Results.

Active ingredients are those with known antioxidant & skin rejuvenating properties.

What is Ferulic Acid?

Found primarily in plant cell walls, ferulic acid has been shown to double the UV protective effects of Vitamin C.

  • Advanced Skin Care
  • 8 Actives
  • With Konjac Root, Ferulic & Hyaluronic Acid
  • Paraben Free