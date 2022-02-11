From the front office to the field, new features across the redeveloped Franchise mode put you in charge of everything. Manage coaching staff and earn Staff Points to upgrade your coaching crew's specialized talent trees. Regulate practice reps, plan to counter your opponent's strengths, and integrate your strategies into weekly play-calling. Each season will be different from the last, thanks to an enhanced season’s engine that provides more content and variety. Send your gameplay to new heights with the updated game-changing ability system that makes NFL stars feel unstoppable. Become the greatest and most stylish player around with unified avatar and player class progression between Face of the Franchise and The Yard.