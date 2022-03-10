Hover to Zoom
Made in Nature Dried Banana
4 ozUPC: 0072037950404
Product Details
On a Mission to Keep Snacking Real, A life without real food is no life at all, so let's live.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar14g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Dried Banana Slices , Organic Lemon Juice .
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.