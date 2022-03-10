Made in Nature Organic Antioxidant Fusion Perspective: front
Made in Nature Organic Antioxidant Fusion

4 ozUPC: 0072037950116
Product Details

On a Mission to Keep Snacking Real, A life without real food is no life at all, so let's live. From organic tart cherries, blueberries and goji berries to raisins, cranberries and crunchy pepita seeds, many of the planet’s mightiest fruits and flavors collide in our powerhouse SuperBerry Fruit Fusion

  • Organic and Non Gmo Project Verified
  • Gluten Free
  • Organic Cherries and Cranberries sweetened with organic Apple Juice

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar17g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cranberries , Organic Raisins , Organic Tart Cherries , Organic Dry Roasted Pepita Seeds , Organic Blueberries , Organic Goji Berries , Organic Apple Juice Concentrate , Organic Sunflower Oil .

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
