Made in Nature Organic Antioxidant Fusion
Product Details
On a Mission to Keep Snacking Real, A life without real food is no life at all, so let's live. From organic tart cherries, blueberries and goji berries to raisins, cranberries and crunchy pepita seeds, many of the planet’s mightiest fruits and flavors collide in our powerhouse SuperBerry Fruit Fusion
- Organic and Non Gmo Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- Organic Cherries and Cranberries sweetened with organic Apple Juice
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Cranberries , Organic Raisins , Organic Tart Cherries , Organic Dry Roasted Pepita Seeds , Organic Blueberries , Organic Goji Berries , Organic Apple Juice Concentrate , Organic Sunflower Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More