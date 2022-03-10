Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Made in Nature™ Organic Broccoli Chedda Veggie Pops Super Snacks
3 ozUPC: 0072037958531
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size7pops (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1.6mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Kale, Organic Broccoli, Organic Sunflower Seeds, Organic Chickpeas, Organic Carrots, Organic Almonds, Organic Pepita Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Potato, Organic Mustard Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More