Ingredients

Organic Kale, Organic Broccoli, Organic Sunflower Seeds, Organic Chickpeas, Organic Carrots, Organic Almonds, Organic Pepita Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Potato, Organic Mustard Powder

Allergen Info

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More