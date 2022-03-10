Hover to Zoom
Made in Nature Organic Dried Apricots Supersnacks
20 ozUPC: 0072037950430
Product Details
A life without real food is no life at all, so let's live.
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Certified gluten free
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
14.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size5 apricots
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Pitted Apricots
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
