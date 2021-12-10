Made in Nature Organic Dried Chili Lime Mango Supersnacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Made in Nature Organic Dried Chili Lime Mango Supersnacks

3 ozUPC: 0072037950536
Purchase Options

Product Details

On a Mission to Keep Snacking Real, A life without real food is no life at all, so let's live. From organic tart cherries, blueberries and goji berries to raisins, cranberries and crunchy pepita seeds, many of the planet’s mightiest fruits and flavors collide in our powerhouse

  • USDA Organic
  • Non Gmo Project verified
  • Gluten Free
  • Tree-Ripened: Ripe for the snacking

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1/2 cup(40 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate34g12%
Dietary Fiber2g2%
Sugar24g0%
Protein1g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
organic mango, organic chili, organic lime juice

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More