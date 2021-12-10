Made in Nature Organic Dried Chili Lime Mango Supersnacks
Product Details
On a Mission to Keep Snacking Real, A life without real food is no life at all, so let's live. From organic tart cherries, blueberries and goji berries to raisins, cranberries and crunchy pepita seeds, many of the planet’s mightiest fruits and flavors collide in our powerhouse
- USDA Organic
- Non Gmo Project verified
- Gluten Free
- Tree-Ripened: Ripe for the snacking
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
organic mango, organic chili, organic lime juice
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More