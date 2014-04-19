Made in Nature Organic Dried Cranberries Perspective: front
Made in Nature Organic Dried Cranberries

5 ozUPC: 0072037950401
Product Details

Made In Nature Cranberries Organic Dried Fruit is a USDA and IQA certified organic snack delicately touched up with organic apple juice to add a little depth without any refined sugars. Made to be sweeter and more snackable, our 5 oz. pouches of cranberries tame the traditionally zingy tart tasting fruit and are designed to be a Non-GMO Project verified option that can be added to any of your recipes or eaten on their own.

  • Gluten free
  • Unsulfured

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cranberries, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Sunflower Oil

Allergen Info
May contain Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
