Made In Nature Cranberries Organic Dried Fruit is a USDA and IQA certified organic snack delicately touched up with organic apple juice to add a little depth without any refined sugars. Made to be sweeter and more snackable, our 5 oz. pouches of cranberries tame the traditionally zingy tart tasting fruit and are designed to be a Non-GMO Project verified option that can be added to any of your recipes or eaten on their own.

Gluten free

Unsulfured