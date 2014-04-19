Made in Nature Organic Dried Cranberries
Product Details
Made In Nature Cranberries Organic Dried Fruit is a USDA and IQA certified organic snack delicately touched up with organic apple juice to add a little depth without any refined sugars. Made to be sweeter and more snackable, our 5 oz. pouches of cranberries tame the traditionally zingy tart tasting fruit and are designed to be a Non-GMO Project verified option that can be added to any of your recipes or eaten on their own.
- Gluten free
- Unsulfured
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Cranberries, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Sunflower Oil
Allergen Info
May contain Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More