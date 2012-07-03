Hover to Zoom
Made in Nature Organic Dried Mangoes
3 ozUPC: 0072037950110
Product Details
Ripened in the hot tropical sun, these tender strips of mango serve up a healthy burst of fresh flavor and comic relief from the standard day-to-day. But our quality? That we don’t take lightly. Only the finest, juiciest fruits will do, and we are not joking around. Seriously.
- 100 % Unsulfured treat them with care
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar24g
Protein1g
Calcium15mg2%
Potassium350mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Mangoes
Allergen Info
May contain Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
