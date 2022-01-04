Hover to Zoom
Made in Nature Organic Dried Pineapple
3 ozUPC: 0072037950126
Product Details
- No sugar added
- Non-GMO
- Unsulfured
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar26g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Dried Pineapple Pieces .
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
