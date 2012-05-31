Hover to Zoom
Made in Nature Organic Dried Plums
6 ozUPC: 0072037950127
Product Details
Made in Nature Organic Dried Plums put a spin on familiar, traditional plums. Our USFA and IQA certified organic plums are tree-ripened and sun-dried to wrinkly perfection. These Non-GMO Project Verified plums are made to be rich, sweet, soft, and loaded with nutrition.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6plums (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Pitted Prunes
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
