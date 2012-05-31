Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 6plums (40 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 5mg 0.22%

Total Carbohydrate 26g 9.45% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 13g

Protein 1g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 1mg 6%