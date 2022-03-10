Made in Nature Organic Figgy Pops Choco Crunch Supersnacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Made in Nature Organic Figgy Pops Choco Crunch Supersnacks Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Made in Nature Organic Figgy Pops Choco Crunch Supersnacks

4.2 ozUPC: 0072037950452
Purchase Options

Product Details

Organic Made in Nature Figgy Pops Choco Crunch Supersnacks are organic unbaked energy balls that are made with cocoa, cherries, dates, figs, power seeds, and coconut. These bites are fit to feed the likes of anyone. They say food is energy and Figgy Pops are here to prove that. So when you hit the trails, the books, the party or the daily nine to five, don't get caught hungry. This product has been made from nature, that means kicking the refined sugar to the curb and going all out organic in everything we do.

  • Certified Kosher
  • Innocently indulgent
  • Real food from real energy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pops (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar13g
Protein3g
Calcium19mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Dates, Organic Pepita Seeds, Organic Figs, Organic Sunflower Seeds, Organic Cherries (Organic Cherries, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Cocoa, Organic Coconut, Organic Cacao Nibs, Sea Salt, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Vanilla Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More