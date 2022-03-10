Ingredients

Organic Dates, Organic Pepita Seeds, Organic Figs, Organic Sunflower Seeds, Organic Cherries (Organic Cherries, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Cocoa, Organic Coconut, Organic Cacao Nibs, Sea Salt, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Vanilla Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

