Made in Nature Organic Figgy Pops Choco Crunch Supersnacks
Product Details
Organic Made in Nature Figgy Pops Choco Crunch Supersnacks are organic unbaked energy balls that are made with cocoa, cherries, dates, figs, power seeds, and coconut. These bites are fit to feed the likes of anyone. They say food is energy and Figgy Pops are here to prove that. So when you hit the trails, the books, the party or the daily nine to five, don't get caught hungry. This product has been made from nature, that means kicking the refined sugar to the curb and going all out organic in everything we do.
- Certified Kosher
- Innocently indulgent
- Real food from real energy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Dates, Organic Pepita Seeds, Organic Figs, Organic Sunflower Seeds, Organic Cherries (Organic Cherries, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Cocoa, Organic Coconut, Organic Cacao Nibs, Sea Salt, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Vanilla Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More