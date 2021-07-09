Made in Nature Organic Figgy Pops Filled Nutter & Jelly Super Snacks
Product Details
These creamy, filled Nutter & Jelly Figgy Pops are basically bite-sized versions of childhood’s favorite sandwich. Organic cranberries, dates and figs have the fruit factor covered while the almond and cashew butter filling finishes things off. What’s in between the bread was always the best part anyway, are we right?
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ORGANIC CRANBERRIES (ORGANIC CRANBERRIES, ORGANIC APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE, ORGANIC SUNFLOWER OIL), ORGANIC APRICOTS, ORGANIC DATES, ORGANIC CASHEW ALMOND BUTTER (ORGANIC CASHEWS, ORGANIC ALMONDS, ORGANIC GLUTEN-FREE OAT FIBER, ORGANIC SUNFLOWER OIL), ORGANIC PEPITA SEEDS, ORGANIC CASHEWS, ORGANIC SUNFLOWER SEEDS, ORGANIC ALMONDS, ORGANIC FIGS, ORGANIC COCONUT OIL, ORGANIC CINNAMON, ORGANIC COCONUT, SEA SALT, ORGANIC GINGER, ORGANIC SESAME SEEDS.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More