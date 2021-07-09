Made in Nature Organic Figgy Pops Filled Nutter & Jelly Super Snacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Made in Nature Organic Figgy Pops Filled Nutter & Jelly Super Snacks Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Made in Nature Organic Figgy Pops Filled Nutter & Jelly Super Snacks

3.8 ozUPC: 0072037950476
Purchase Options

Product Details

These creamy, filled Nutter & Jelly Figgy Pops are basically bite-sized versions of childhood’s favorite sandwich. Organic cranberries, dates and figs have the fruit factor covered while the almond and cashew butter filling finishes things off. What’s in between the bread was always the best part anyway, are we right?

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size2 pops
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg2%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar10g
Protein2g4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ORGANIC CRANBERRIES (ORGANIC CRANBERRIES, ORGANIC APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE, ORGANIC SUNFLOWER OIL), ORGANIC APRICOTS, ORGANIC DATES, ORGANIC CASHEW ALMOND BUTTER (ORGANIC CASHEWS, ORGANIC ALMONDS, ORGANIC GLUTEN-FREE OAT FIBER, ORGANIC SUNFLOWER OIL), ORGANIC PEPITA SEEDS, ORGANIC CASHEWS, ORGANIC SUNFLOWER SEEDS, ORGANIC ALMONDS, ORGANIC FIGS, ORGANIC COCONUT OIL, ORGANIC CINNAMON, ORGANIC COCONUT, SEA SALT, ORGANIC GINGER, ORGANIC SESAME SEEDS.

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More