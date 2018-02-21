Ingredients

Organic Figs, Organic Cashews, Organic Dates, Organic Walnuts, Organic Cherries (Organic Cherries, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Coconut, Organic Gluten-free Oats, Organic Cacao Nibs, Sea Salt, Organic Cinnamon

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More