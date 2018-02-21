Made in Nature Organic Figgy Pops Tart Cherry Fig Supersnacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Made in Nature Organic Figgy Pops Tart Cherry Fig Supersnacks

4.2 ozUPC: 0072037950451
Purchase Options

Product Details

On a Mission to Keep Snacking Real, A life without real food is no life at all, so let's live. From tart cherries, figs and dates to walnuts, cashews, and a coconut coating so official it should be notarized, these Figgy Pop bites are fit to feed the like of superheroes, and that means you.

  • Energy From Real Food
  • Superfueled
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pops (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
Calcium24mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Figs, Organic Cashews, Organic Dates, Organic Walnuts, Organic Cherries (Organic Cherries, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Coconut, Organic Gluten-free Oats, Organic Cacao Nibs, Sea Salt, Organic Cinnamon

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More