Made in Nature Organic Figgy Pops Tart Cherry Fig Supersnacks
Product Details
On a Mission to Keep Snacking Real, A life without real food is no life at all, so let's live. From tart cherries, figs and dates to walnuts, cashews, and a coconut coating so official it should be notarized, these Figgy Pop bites are fit to feed the like of superheroes, and that means you.
- Energy From Real Food
- Superfueled
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Figs, Organic Cashews, Organic Dates, Organic Walnuts, Organic Cherries (Organic Cherries, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Coconut, Organic Gluten-free Oats, Organic Cacao Nibs, Sea Salt, Organic Cinnamon
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
