Made in Nature Organic Maple Vanilla Toasted Coconut Chips Supersnacks
9 ozUPC: 0072037950436
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
9.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1/2 cup
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar3g
Protein2g4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
ORGANIC COCONUT STRIPS,_x000D_ ORGANIC MAPLE SYRUP, ORGANIC MADAGASCAR_x000D_ BOURBON VANILLA EXTRACT.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
