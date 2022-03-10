Made in Nature Organic Razzy Pops Red Raspberry Fruit & Nut Supersnacks Perspective: front
Made in Nature Organic Razzy Pops Red Raspberry Fruit & Nut Supersnacks

4.2 ozUPC: 0072037950516
Ferociously tart yet sumptuously sweet raspberry ﬂavor will overcome your cravings with every ﬁercely fruity chew. We also add cranberries, cherries, crunchy almonds with quinoa and brown rice crisps to create a tasty, textural explosion that makes your mouth want to pucker— ﬁrst because it’s zingy, and second because it’s good enough to smooch.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size2 pops
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar14g6%
Protein1g0%
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Dates, Organic Cranberries (Organic Cranberries, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Apricots, Organic Almonds, Organic Cherries (Organic Cherries, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Quinoa Crisps, Organic Freeze-dried Raspberries, Organic Brown Rice Crisps, Organic Coconut, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
