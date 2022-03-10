Made in Nature Organic Razzy Pops Red Raspberry Fruit & Nut Supersnacks
Product Details
Ferociously tart yet sumptuously sweet raspberry ﬂavor will overcome your cravings with every ﬁercely fruity chew. We also add cranberries, cherries, crunchy almonds with quinoa and brown rice crisps to create a tasty, textural explosion that makes your mouth want to pucker— ﬁrst because it’s zingy, and second because it’s good enough to smooch.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Dates, Organic Cranberries (Organic Cranberries, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Apricots, Organic Almonds, Organic Cherries (Organic Cherries, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Quinoa Crisps, Organic Freeze-dried Raspberries, Organic Brown Rice Crisps, Organic Coconut, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More