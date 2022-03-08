Nutrition Facts

4.0 Unspecified servings per container

Serving size 1/3 cup

Amount per serving

Calories 130

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g 0% Polyunsaturated Fat 0g 0% Monounsaturated Fat 0g 0%

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 10mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Sugar 24g

Protein 1g 0%

Vitamin A 0g 0%

Vitamin C 0g 0%