Hover to Zoom
Made in Nature Organic Thompson Raisins
6 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 0072037950115
Purchase Options
Product Details
On a Mission to Keep Snacking Real, A life without real food is no life at all, so let's live.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1/3 cup
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate33g12%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar24g
Protein1g0%
Vitamin A0g0%
Vitamin C0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Raisins
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More