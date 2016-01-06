Toasted Cinnamon - Snap It To Me

Life is too short oft waste on sub-par snacks -- no ifs, ands or buts about it. That''s why we think any reason is a valid one to chow down on these zealously snappy, colossally crunchy Organic Toasted Cinnamon Coconut Chips.

Made with real Vietnamese cinnamon and zero refined sugar, these internationally inspired snacks share the warmth of homemade French toast, so we wouldn''t be surprised if you start craving them for breakfast. And lunch. Dinner too. But it''s cool. Since we leave the rinds on, they have bonus nutrition, energy and snap to keep you going strong all day long.