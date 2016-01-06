Made In Nature Organic Toasted Cinnamon Toasted Coconut Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Made In Nature Organic Toasted Cinnamon Toasted Coconut Chips

3 ozUPC: 0072037950423
Purchase Options

Product Details

Toasted Cinnamon - Snap It To Me

Life is too short oft waste on sub-par snacks -- no ifs, ands or buts about it. That''s why we think any reason is a valid one to chow down on these zealously snappy, colossally crunchy Organic Toasted Cinnamon Coconut Chips.

Made with real Vietnamese cinnamon and zero refined sugar, these internationally inspired snacks share the warmth of homemade French toast, so we wouldn''t be surprised if you start craving them for breakfast. And lunch. Dinner too. But it''s cool. Since we leave the rinds on, they have bonus nutrition, energy and snap to keep you going strong all day long.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar5g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Coconut Strips , Organic Maple Syrup , Organic Vanilla Extract , Organic Vietnamese Cinnamon , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More