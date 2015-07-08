Made In Nature Organic Toasted Coconut Chips Maple Vanilla Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Made In Nature Organic Toasted Coconut Chips Maple Vanilla

3 ozUPC: 0072037950421
Purchase Options

Product Details

Maple Vanilla - Gimme Gimme

Our Organic Maple Vanilla Coconut Chips are, without a doubt, one of the finest couplings of flavor in all the snacks in all the countries in all the world. Ever.

Your knees will go weak as sweet vanilla bean and a kiss of real maple syrup melt together in your mouth. It''s harmonious, really. Like they were destined to be together. And when you put those two tastes on these crazy, crunchy coconut pieces (with the nutritious rinds left on, of course), you get a snappy international snack unlike any other. Sharing is optional, btw.

  • No Refined Sugar
  • Certified Organic and Non GMO
  • Energy From Real Food
  • Exotically Original 

Nature Unleashed. The same old, same old has never been our style. At Made in Nature, that means kicking refined sugar to the curb and going all-out organic in everything we do.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Coconut Strips , Organic Maple Syrup , Organic Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More