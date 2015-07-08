Made In Nature Organic Toasted Coconut Chips Maple Vanilla
Maple Vanilla - Gimme Gimme
Our Organic Maple Vanilla Coconut Chips are, without a doubt, one of the finest couplings of flavor in all the snacks in all the countries in all the world. Ever.
Your knees will go weak as sweet vanilla bean and a kiss of real maple syrup melt together in your mouth. It''s harmonious, really. Like they were destined to be together. And when you put those two tastes on these crazy, crunchy coconut pieces (with the nutritious rinds left on, of course), you get a snappy international snack unlike any other. Sharing is optional, btw.
- No Refined Sugar
- Certified Organic and Non GMO
- Energy From Real Food
- Exotically Original
Nature Unleashed. The same old, same old has never been our style. At Made in Nature, that means kicking refined sugar to the curb and going all-out organic in everything we do.
Organic Coconut Strips , Organic Maple Syrup , Organic Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Extract .
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
