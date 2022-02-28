Made in Nature Organic Vietnamese Cinnamon Toasted Coconut Chips Supersnacks Perspective: front
Made in Nature Organic Vietnamese Cinnamon Toasted Coconut Chips Supersnacks

9 ozUPC: 0072037950438
Our Made In Nature Toasted Cinnamon Coconut Chips are made with real Vietnamese cinnamon, these internationally inspired coconut snacks share the warmth of homemade French toast, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you start craving them for breakfast. And lunch. Dinner too. We leave the rinds on, these have added nutrition, energy and snap to keep you going strong all day long.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
9.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1/2 cup
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar5g
Protein2g4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ORGANIC COCONUT STRIPS,_x000D_ ORGANIC MAPLE SYRUP, ORGANIC MADAGASCAR_x000D_ BOURBON VANILLA EXTRACT, ORGANIC_x000D_ VIETNAMESE CINNAMON, SEA SALT.

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

