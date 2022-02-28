Made in Nature Organic Vietnamese Cinnamon Toasted Coconut Chips Supersnacks
Product Details
Our Made In Nature Toasted Cinnamon Coconut Chips are made with real Vietnamese cinnamon, these internationally inspired coconut snacks share the warmth of homemade French toast, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you start craving them for breakfast. And lunch. Dinner too. We leave the rinds on, these have added nutrition, energy and snap to keep you going strong all day long.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ORGANIC COCONUT STRIPS,_x000D_ ORGANIC MAPLE SYRUP, ORGANIC MADAGASCAR_x000D_ BOURBON VANILLA EXTRACT, ORGANIC_x000D_ VIETNAMESE CINNAMON, SEA SALT.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More